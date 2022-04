HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said they are investigating a possible shooting in Waimanalo after receiving a call about the incident at around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Honolulu EMS, a 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. They said the teen was found near Shima’s Supermarket on Kalanianaole Highway.

Police opened the investigation as second-degree murder.

It is currently unknown what caused the incident.