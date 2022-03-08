HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 18-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.
The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Kobe Soichy was arrested on Friday, March 4, after injuring a man in his 20s using a machete and robbing him on North King Street in an incident that happened on Thursday, March 3.
Soichy is in police custody, and his bail was set at $500,000.
If found guilty, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney stated Soichy could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney explained second-degree attempted murder has a “mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole,” while first-degree robbery is a class A felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
Soichy’s next court appearance will be on Thursday, March 10, at the Hawaii State District Court.