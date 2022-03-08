HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 18-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Kobe Soichy was arrested on Friday, March 4, after injuring a man in his 20s using a machete and robbing him on North King Street in an incident that happened on Thursday, March 3.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Soichy is in police custody, and his bail was set at $500,000.

“The public has the right to feel safe walking down any of Honolulu’s streets. We will vigorously prosecute Soichy and put an end to his violent and dangerous behavior.” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm

If found guilty, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney stated Soichy could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney explained second-degree attempted murder has a “mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole,” while first-degree robbery is a class A felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Soichy’s next court appearance will be on Thursday, March 10, at the Hawaii State District Court.