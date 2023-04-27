HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was found in the Liliha area with gunshot wounds.

The incident happened shortly after midnight.

The teen sustained injuries to his neck, hip and hand. He was transported to a trauma center.

Around the same time, over on Vineyard Blvd. a man in his 70s was stabbed in his head with what was described as a kitchen knife.

Paramedics transported him to a trauma center.

Though the incidents happened in close proximity and around the same time, there is no known connection at this time.

Police have not provided suspect information in either case as of Thursday morning.