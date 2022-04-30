HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a 17-year-old male was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle on Friday morning.

According to Honolulu police, the vehicle was located in the Kalihi area at around 6:57 a.m. While the teen was sleeping in the vehicle, the keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police added that the male was also in possession of an illegal drug. He was arrested without incident for first-degree unauthorized control of propelled vehicle.

The male was also identified by police to be the suspect in numerous property crimes.

A total of six complainants were involved in the incident.

The 17-year-old remains in custody as police investigate the incident.