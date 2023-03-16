HONOLULU (KHON2) – Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of March. 6 through March 12.

They report the arrest of 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Five drivers were involved in a traffic accident and one of the drivers was under the legal drinking age of 21.

Since the start of 2023 there have been 211 DUI arrests compared with 231 during the same time frame last year.

Hawaii Police say most DUI arrests take place in South Hilo, Puna and Kona.

To date, there have been four fatal crashes resulting in five fatalities. Big Island Police said this is a decrease of 42.9 percent for fatal crashes and a decrease of 44.4 percent for fatalities.

To see the full list of DUI arrests throughout the island head to Hawaii Police Department’s website.

Big Island police said to try and stop more tragic accidents on island they will continue their DUI roadblocks and patrols.