HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of another teen at Makaha Beach Park.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 17-year-old male victim was shot at Makaha Beach after getting into an argument with the suspect. Investigators said it appears the two knew each other and the incident was not a random act.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight on reports of multiple shots being fired.

After efforts from first responders to revive the teen, he was, unfortunately, pronounced dead at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

“Disputes that might be used to be settled with fists, unfortunately, some of the time are being settled with guns. And you know, what’s hard is, particularly young people are not going to think about the consequences of their actions.” Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecutor

Police said after the alleged shooting the suspect took off in a white vehicle with another male. The vehicle was later found on fire at the end of Waianae Valley Road.