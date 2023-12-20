HONOLULU (KHON2) — Law enforcements across the state said they will be cracking down on illegal fireworks as New Year’s Day closes in. This comes as about 16 tons of illegal fireworks were seized in a shipping container late last week by the Department of Law Enforcement.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force has been working closely with the local shipping industry to stop illegal fireworks from making it into Hawaii,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe.

An undated photo of about 16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in a shipping container in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Department of Law Enforcement) An undated photo of about 16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in a shipping container in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Department of Law Enforcement) An undated photo of about 16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in a shipping container in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Department of Law Enforcement)

DLE said most of the fireworks they seized were illegal aerial fireworks consisting of multi-shot “cakes” or launchers capable of firing multiple fireworks.

Over on Maui, the police department will also be taking decisive action to address the use of illegal fireworks within its communities.

Maui Police Department said you can submit a tip or report a firework violation by calling (808) 244-6392.

Hawaii County issued a Public Service Announcement on the issue and reminded residents that the island continues to grapple with persistent drought conditions heightening the possibility of brushfires.

“Even though some parts of our island have been wet, other parts have seen sustained dryness that is of significant cause for concern,” said Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our hope is that all of us make it to the new year without incident while enjoying invaluable time with our friends, families, and loved ones.”

The county said police will actively patrol this New Year’s Eve are ready to enforce the law whenever necessary.

The extra reminder from these counties comes a day after leaders from Honolulu County warned of the dangers of illegal fireworks — recalling how a 20-year-old Big Island man died earlier in 2023 following a fireworks-related incident on the Fourth of July. Click here for KHON2 News’ initial report.