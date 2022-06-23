HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been 12 years since a Kauai woman was murdered. The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) recently announced that police might be getting closer to solving the crime.

Amber Jackson, 57, had been missing for several days before her body was found by hunting dogs in a remote location in Kealia on July 3, 2010. Her killer was never identified.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“We have not given up in our pursuit to find the suspect(s) involved in this appalling tragedy,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in the announcement. “What keeps us going and what has given us hope is that, even though it’s (over) 10 years later, there are evolving scientific methods that are being undertaken to potentially help discover the killer(s).”

Ponce adds that they believe this case is solvable and that they may be closer to finding out who might have played a part in her death.

Jackson was reported missing on June 23, 2010, by her colleagues after she failed to show up for work. She was a secretary in the HSTA’S Kauai office. According to police, her car was found parked in the driveway of her Kapahi home with her purse and phone inside.

Autopsy results revealed that she suffered from what appeared to be blunt force trauma to her head and sustained injuries that had been caused by an assault.

In 2019, the production team for the television show “Breaking Homicide” flew to Kauai to review the case. They interviewed Jackson’s nephew, Matt Alexander, who said forensic technology allowed the team to uncover new developments in the case, however, no arrest has been made.

HSTA says Kauai police investigators have been following up on the show’s leads, re-examining evidence and interviewing people who knew Jackson. DNA testing is also being looked at.

The Amber Jackson Justice Group, formed by Jackson’s family and friends, is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Jackson’s killer.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone with information should contact Kauai Crime Stoppers, the FBI, or the Kauai Office of Prosecuting Attorney Cold Case Unit. All information will be kept confidential.