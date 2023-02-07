HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that the arsonist responsible for setting fire to surfboard rack lockers in Waikīkī has been sentenced.

Officials said that Glenn A. Helton, 48, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by an O‛ahu Circuit Court Judge.

The arson destroyed about 500 surfboards in October 2021.

Officials also said that Helton was sentenced to another 10 years in prison for an unrelated second-degree robbery charge along with five years in prison for an unrelated third-degree arson charge.

As a part of his plea deal, he pleaded guilty so that he will be allowed to serve the three sentences concurrently, according to officials.

“Waikīkī will be a safer place with Mr. Helton off the streets,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Helton has also been ordered to pay the City and County of Honolulu $414,000 in restitution since C+C owned and operated the surfboard racks. This, too, was a part of his plea deal.

“The outcome of this case won’t restore the surfboard racks, but it does highlight the ongoing effort by Honolulu police and prosecutors to hold those who commit crimes in Waikīkī and elsewhere accountable,” added Alm.