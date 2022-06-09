HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five individuals were arrested for theft and trespassing on Wednesday in an anti-theft operation targeting people shoplifting from a Hilo department store.

According to Big Island police, as they worked in partnership with the store management, they performed an undercover operation after multiple reports of shoplifting.

In one day, police had stopped a theft of more than $1,600 worth of merchandise.

Three women and two men were arrested and charged:

Brittnay Timbresa, age 33, of Mountain View arrested for theft in the second degree

Kaela Escalante, age 31 of Hilo arrested for theft in the third degree

Haylee Nishijima, age 21, of Hilo arrested for theft in the fourth degree

Bryson Sakai-Soto, age 27, no permanent address of Hilo arrested for theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in the second degree

Branden Bellotto, age 47, no permanent address of Hilo arrested for theft in the fourth degree

“One suspect, Britnay Timbresa, is believed to have committed thefts over a four or five-month period, sometimes taking a wagon full of items valued at over $1,000 dollars”, said Officer Tyler Jelsma, who organized the operation.

In an effort to deter thefts, police said they will continue with similar operations island-wide during the holidays later this year.

To report any criminal activity call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or in the case of an emergency call 911.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

