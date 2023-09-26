HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than 40 years in prison, John Freudenberg has been successful in pleading with the parole board.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Freudenberg, dubbed the “Manoa rapist” for a violent sexual crime spree in Manoa in the 1980s, is set to be released from prison.

He has been serving life in prison and has been denied parole every year since he served his 15-year minimum sentence.

“I think as far as time is concerned, I think I have done enough. My punishment won’t end if and when I walk out that door, my punishment will continue for the rest of my life in one way or another, and I accept that as part of the price I should pay for what I did,” Freudenberg told the Hawaii Paroling Authority back in 2017.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority said in a statement Tuesday that Freudenberg has been tentatively approved for parole after successfully completing all treatment programs and remaining misconduct-free since 2001.

A release date has not yet been set as they wait on approval of an appropriate residence.

“The Hawaii Paroling Authority doesn’t take this decision lightly. Freudenberg’s release will be monitored closely,” Hawaii Paroling Authority Chair Edmund Hyun said in a statement.

When Freudenberg is released, he will be placed on electronic monitoring and be required to check-in regularly with his parole officer.