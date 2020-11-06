The Feeding Leaf Kitchen and Okazuya shows off ono grinds on Netflix series

KAILUA KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Millions of mouth are watering after seeing The Feeding Leaf Kitchen and Okazuya on the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Hawaii Island eatery’s one of a kind food won them a spot on the show.

“They thought it would be a pretty cool idea to have this little hole in the wall family run restaurant be on the show,” said Tracey Apoliona, The Feeding Leaf Kitchen and Okazuya Director.

It was lights, camera, action for the restaurant back in 2019. The episode has just been released on Netflix and the support has been endless.

The show follows Phil Rosenthal who is best known for the iconic sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. Rosenthal tours the globe in search for the best food around.

“Phil was really dialed in to the culture. He was really dialed in to Hawaii as a place, not as a travel destination. So he wanted to talk to us about our food and about us as people.”

At the time of filming, The Feeding Leaf had no idea what was yet to come. The restaurant is persevering through the Coronavirus pandemic by not only serving their customers, but feeding the community as well.

“We’re doing a lot of community feeding here in Kona. We’re able to feed kupuna and those that are not able to get hot meals. We’re doing it three days a week.”

The Feeding Leaf says through all the chaos of 2020, things are starting to finally fall into place.

“For it to come online now, when travel is returning, that’s kind of exciting and huge for us.”

The Feeding Leaf is located in the Kuakini Center in Kailua Kona. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until they run out of food around 2 p.m.

For more information about The Feeding Leaf Kitchen and Okazuya, click here.

Courtesy: The Feeding Leaf

Courtesy: The Feeding Leaf

Courtesy: The Feeding Leaf

Courtesy: The Feeding Leaf

Courtesy: The Feeding Leaf

Latest stories on KHON2