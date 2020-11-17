Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Hawaii girl shines on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice singing game show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KHON2) – Jasmine Chacon’s voice first impressed the local music scene in Hawaii, but now she’s belting out all the right notes in front of a national audience.

Chacon, otherwise known as the surfer girl on FOX’s ‘I Can See Your Voice, is celebrating her shining moment.

“I never thought that I would be on national television like I know as a musician and entertainer, it’s always kind of like a dream,” said Jasmine Chacon, a musician.

The former Hawaii resident’s episode just aired and the support has been nonstop.

The singing game show has celebrity judges and contestants guessing who can sing, without hearing them sing, for $100,000.

“We had a week of rehearsal to get it together for the show, but right then and there, it went by so fast.”

Chacon, born and raised on Oahu, is no stranger to the local music industry. In 2013, the musician debuted her hit single “Last First Kiss.”

Chacon has since moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music dreams.

The Oahu-native has found many new fans while on the frontline of the pandemic as a hospital worker.

Chacon says whether it’s in the hospital or on the stage, she will always carry that aloha spirit with her.

“I’m so glad that I can spread aloha to just anyone and everyone I meet, because that’s really my main goal all the time.”

I Can See Your Voice airs every Wednesday on KHON2.

