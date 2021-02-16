Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Reyn Doi stars alongside comedic legends in Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KHON2) – Reyn Doi is bringing the laughs and the moves to the big screen in the latest comedy to hit Hollywood, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

“It is like a virtual vacation from what’s happening in the world,” said Reyn Doi, who plays Yoyo in the Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. “You get to focus on what the true meaning of friendship is.”

Not many 12 years old can say they’re making their breakout role debut alongside comedic legends like Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, but that’s not the case for Doi.

“I was nervous at first, because I’ve never met Kristen Wiig and I’ve never met Annie Mumolo. When I first met Kristen, she was so kind and they were so respectful to me.”

From audition to audition, the Hawaii-native earned the role of Yoyo, a mischievous sidekick.

But, what’s it like shooting a movie with some of Hollywood’s funniest people?

“You know Kristen is super funny, so when she was so serious, I was like, what am I supposed to do? I started to laugh, but I held back my laughter and I got through it.”

Doi recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams in show business. He says, this huge accomplishment is for his family back in Hawaii.

“Part of my family still lives there and I feel happy for them to feel proud of me. I’m just happy for them to finally see the movie that I was in.”

This won’t be the last time this homegrown talent makes waves in Hollywood.

“I just finished filming a Nickelodeon show as a guest star role. I’m currently filming another Nickelodeon show that I star as a guest reoccurring role. Other than that, I have a Boss Baby II movie that’s coming out.”

Doi says no matter where this journey takes him, he’ll always call Hawaii home.

“It’s part of the people in Hawaii that I grew up around. I’ll always miss my Hawaii culture and my Hawaii friends and family and where I grew up.”

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar is now available on various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube to name a few.

