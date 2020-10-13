Former Hawaii resident stuns judges on FOX’s ‘I Can See Your Voice’ game show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KHON2) – Paula Ayotte, a former Hawaii resident, earned a moment of a lifetime as a contestant on FOX’s singing game show I Can See Your Voice.

Ayotte is using her time to shine to prove that dreams can and do come true.

“I don’t think it was intimidating and I think it was more fun,” said Paula Ayotte, a former Hawaii resident.

The California-native moved to Hawaii Island to attend the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Ayotte later worked for NOAA Fisheries and called Hawaii home for 20 years.

When the opportunity came to be on I Can See Your Voice, the former scuba diver couldn’t resist bringing a touch of Hawaii with her.

“I would wear a wetsuit to work. Sometimes to keep ourselves up, we would dance and sing. So I’m used to dancing around in my wetsuit. I feel like I brought a bit of the island.”

Ayotte was tasked with fooling the judges to think she was a star-studded singer. She brought the heat and gave the judges a run for their money.

“I was determined to come out there and be like you guys are going to be sorry, because I can really sing.”

Ayotte was eventually revealed as one of the not so good singers, but her message remains clear.

“I want to show people it doesn’t matter how old you are. I’m 58 and so no matter what age and no matter how good you think you are, if you want to perform and show yourself to the world, then do it.”

Ayotte now lives in Los Angeles and continues to pursue her professional dancing dreams. She’s making it her life mission to show people how to live life to the fullest.

I Can See Your Voice airs every Wednesday on KHON2.

