Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
Hawaii 2 Hollywood
Black History Month
Top Stories
Kauai firefighters extinguish Hanalei structure fire
Ala Moana Center unveils new logo and marketing campaign
Gallery
Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Local actresses reflect on representing Hawaii in new Netflix film Finding Ohana
Video
Reef-friendly sunscreen dispensers installed at Kahalu’u Beach Park on Big Island
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Masters Report
The Big Game
Video Game News
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Wellness Wednesday
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Back to Bruyeres
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Strong Concert Series
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Nā Mele ʻUkulele
Pacific Edge Magazine Business Achievement Awards 2020
Peace On Their Wings
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s For Love of Country
Prince Lot Hula Festival
Remarkable Women 2020
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Shaka Hawaii Island
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
Virtual Graduation 2020
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Hawaii 2 Hollywood
Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Local actresses reflect on representing Hawaii in new Netflix film Finding Ohana
Video
Hawaii 2 Hollywood: North Shore native celebrates role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, reflects on success
Video
Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Maui-born producer and director prepares for Grammy Awards, reflects on nominations
Video
Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Hawaii girl shines on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice singing game show
Video
The Feeding Leaf Kitchen and Okazuya shows off ono grinds on Netflix series
Video
More Hawaii 2 Hollywood Headlines
Former Hawaii resident stuns judges on FOX’s ‘I Can See Your Voice’ game show
Video
Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Hawaii girl dances her way to a MTV Video Music Award
Video
Trending Stories
Here’s what has to happen for $1,400 stimulus checks to become reality
Oahu residents start the week with heavy rains and flooding
Video
LIST: How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Hawaii
Coronavirus: DOH reports 71 new cases, with 60 additional fatalities
Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Local actresses reflect on representing Hawaii in new Netflix film Finding Ohana
Video