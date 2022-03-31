HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Beretania Florist, each arrangement represents 85 years of hard work for the Nakamoto family.

Reece Nakamoto Farinas’ great grandfather started the business in 1937, and it has been in the same location ever since.

“It was always something that he really enjoyed doing because of how it made you feel and how he was able to have an impact,” Reece explained.

Decades later, the little shop is still family-run.

In fact, three generations of Nakamoto work side-by-side each day.

Today, Beretania Florist is owned by Reece’s mom, Celeste.

Grandmother to Reece and former owner of Beretania Florist, June Nakamoto, is also still working.

“If you love, really love doing something, it makes a big difference. But I have a good family, so I’m really lucky,” June said.

Being her own boss was a blessing, according to June. She got to see her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren blossom inside the little flower shop.

Reece has lots of memories growing up inside Beretania Florist, and now his young daughter is doing the same.

“As soon as I could talk, I was, you know, talking to customers, taking in cash and messing up the cash register,” Reece said.

However, it wasn’t all roses for the family business. The pandemic had its thorns.

“You just felt like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna shut down and then we’re gonna come back and it’s gonna be all normal,’ but of course, it wasn’t and it still is not,” Celeste Nakamoto Farinas explained.

While the demand for flowers is back, there are added challenges. Shipping delays and supply chain issues are also impacting Beretania Florist.

“Even to this day, like getting hard goods is really hard,” Celeste said.

Reece said they are just trying to take it day by day.

“So we try to remain lean and do what we can to provide services to our customers and just make everybody happy,” said Reece.

Reece and his wife started Hawaii Lei Stand, which offers beautiful lei by Beretania Florist.

Despite the challenges of running a business, Celeste said, it’s worth it.

“I feel like I have the best job,” Celeste said. “I guess because like how flowers impact people, and even when we give people like a single flower, they just they light up, you know?”

June still feels the same way. She wants to say thank you to everyone who has supported her family over the years.

“Appreciate your loyalty. It’s so great when I get to see you again,” June said. “So thank you everybody! Keep safe. Keep well. Thank you!”