Hardworking Hawaii: Natsunoya Tea House nears 100 years in business, provides take-out to survive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Natsunoya Tea House is Hawaii’s last remaining Japanese tea house located on the hillside of Alewa Heights.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“The Japanese people needed a place to gather,” said owner Laurence Fujiwara. “So they used to come to the tea house where they could feel comfortable and eat something that’s familiar to them.”

Laurence Fujiwara is a third-generation owner. His grandfather opened Natsunoya Tea house in 1921.

“He was on his way back to Japan, but he stopped in Hawaii and he fell in love with Hawaii, so he tried the tea house route,” Fujiwara explained about how the tea house came to be.

Over the years, Natsunoya became a gathering place for celebrities, dignitaries and locals. The tea house’s big property made for an exciting childhood for Laurence Fujiwara.

“This place … you know when you’re a small kid, it’s big,” Fujiwara said. “We would climb the trees, play hide and seek,” he added about his childhood growing up at Natsunoya.

As Fujiwara grew older, so did the business. But the Fujiwara family made sure to preserve the Natsunoya traditions.

“The waitresses [still] dress in kimono. We do serve our local Japanese style food,” Fujiwara said.

Over the years, Natsunoya became known for its seven private rooms.

According to Fujiwara, events and catering account for 90% of its business. But because of the pandemic, the rooms are empty.

“I mean we went through a lot, but when you can’t do your business, can’t run your business. It is just a whole new animal,” Fujiwara said.

Laurence’s wife, Kym Fujiwara, said that they have tried everything to try and get by.

“When you think about it, we are a banquet facility, where we want people to gather, and you can’t gather so yeah, it’s been tough. It’s been rough,” Kym Fujiwara revealed.

Natsunoya has tried to shift gears completely, offering take-out for the first time, but that alone has been a challenge.

“Today, we had crispy ginger chicken, that’s a hot seller. We have hamburger steak,” Fujiwara said about their affordable take-out menu.

Kim Fujiwara said that despite offering take-out, the business isn’t able to replace the revenue it was once getting from banquets.

“It is a definite option that maybe we just need to shutdown until things open up again, but that would be our last resort,” Fujiwara said.

For now, the Fujiwaras hope that more people will take a drive up the hill to see the stunning views of Oahu, and enjoy delicious Japanese food too.

“You have to have, ‘I’m going to go to the tea house,’ in your mind because you can’t just drive by,” Kym Fujiwara said. “We’re not in a shopping area, on a main strip. You have to drive up Alewa Heights, so we’re very, very thankful that [customers] still have us in mind.”

In addition to take-out, Natsunoya is offering dine-in and allowing customers to make a reservation. There is plenty of space to social distance at the tea house, and for now, Natsunoya is waiving the group minimum requirement.

Customers are also welcome to walk-in and sit down at the sushi bar.

Latest Stories on KHON2