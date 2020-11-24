Hardworking Hawaii: 50-year-old car repair shop experiencing trickle-down effect from COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 has had a devastating financial impact on tourism and restaurant industries across the country. In addition, the virus has also caused a trickle-down effect reaching the auto repair industry.

Thomas Nakamura started Nakamura Auto Body & Paint on Jun. 20, 1970.

The auto repair shop is now located at 2314 S. Beretania Street.

“My dad folks would always work late. I would never see my dad. Most times he would come home late, and in the morning he would leave before me,” Roy Nakamura said about his father’s work ethic.

Thomas Nakamura worked hard to build the business and provide for his family.

At just 5-years-old, Roy knew he wanted to someday carry on his dad’s legacy.

“He would make me sweep up the floor and then when I was done, I would watch him work on cars, and gradually, as I got older, he would let me start to do things on my own,” Roy Nakamura said about his childhood growing up at Nakamura Auto Body.

However, in the business’ 50 year history, 2020 has been by far the most difficult time.

“We will sanitize your car. We will disinfect the high touch areas, we’ll put steering wheel covers, shift gear knob covers, floor mats, seat covers, and ultraviolet light,” Roy Nakamura said about their COVID-19 protocols.

The new protocols however, is not what has been tough on the family business.

More people working from home means less cars on the road, which in turn also means less business for the Nakamuras.

“No tourists. There’s less cars on the road, there’s less accidents. So, you know, everything is affected,” Nakamura said. “of course, the roads are safer, but it’s tough.”

Especially during the pandemic, Nakamura is taking to heart what his dad taught him over the years.

It is not about making money, it is about surviving and being there for others when it matters most.

“I make sure I keep my guys working. They have families, you know I have a family. I make sure that they’re taken care of, not only for myself, but I always take care of my workers,” Nakamura said. “From early on, my dad would always say, ‘Hey, the first thing is no matter what you do… first thing is take care of your workers and take care of the customer they always come first. Money comes after that.”