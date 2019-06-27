Living808 Ha’ina Celebrates the Music of Maui

Haina Week on Living808 (June 26 to June 28) is dedicated to recognizing the musical and cultural achievements of Maui artists with stories and songs gathered during our “Living808 Ha’ina” concert. The live concert was held at the Four Seasons Resort at Ko’olina and raised funds for Make-a-Wish Hawaii.

This is the second year the concert was held. Last year’s event featured Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, local favorite Na Leo and ukulele master Taimane.

This year’s performers, representing the Valley Isle, were Grammy-nominated Amy Hanaiali’i, Hawaiian music star John Cruz and 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano winner Nā Wai ‘Ehā.

The highlight of Haina Week is a prime-time special edition of Living808 entitled “Haina: Music of Maui”. The half-hour program premiers on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:30pm and will feature performances from the Four Seasons Ha’ina concert and exclusive interviews with featured artists. The program will re-air throughout June and July.

KHON:Wed 6/26 9:30pm

Sat 6/29 7pm

Tue 7/9 8:30pm

Wed 7/17 9pm

KHII:

Sun 6/30 8pm

Sun 7/21 8pm

Even more songs and stories from the concert will be shared mornings on Living808 during Haina Week and on this web page. So, check back often and enjoy the videos.