Living808 and Make-a-Wish Hawaii partner to help kids

For the second year in a row, a “Living808 Ha’ina” concert was held at the Four Seasons Resort to raise funds for Make-a-Wish Hawaii. This year’s event featured Grammy-nominated Amy Hanaiali’i, Hawaiian music star John Cruz and 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano winner Nā Wai ‘Ehā.

During the live event President and C.E.O. Trini Kaopuiki talked with Tannya Joaquin about the mission of Make-a-Wish Hawaii and introduced the audience to one of the organization’s partner families.

Every year, there are about 100 keiki in our islands newly diagnosed with a critical illness. It is the vision of Make-a-Wish Hawaii to grant the wish of every eligible child. You can learn about the transformative power of a wish and why medical professionals are prescribing it as good medicine by going to the Make-a-Wish Hawaii website at https://hawaii.wish.org/