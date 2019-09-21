‘We’re not done getting better yet’: Tuulima keeps high standards for the Warrior offensive line

Anytime an individual has a good game for the Rainbow Warrior football team, they rarely accept praise without giving credit to their teammates. Most of that credit this season has gone in the direction of the guys in the trenches.

Hawaii’s offensive line has been a formidable presence for the ‘Bows since the start of last season. One of those pillars of consistency has been Taaga Tuulima, who rose to the occasion a year ago as a redshirt sophomore and has only grown into his role on the line since.

I’m just blessed. I’m lucky. I’m lucky my teammates are always there for me. My (offensive) line, that’s my ride or die those are my brothers right there,” Tuulima said. “Everyone on the team just kind of picking me up, having that trust in me, I’m very grateful for them.”

Through three games this season, Hawaii stands at a respectable 2-1 heading into Saturday’s Homecoming matchup against Central Arkansas. The success of the team’s Run and Shoot offense has a direct correlation to the play of the team’s offensive line, which is why Tuulima is far from satisfied with just being good enough each week.

“We’re not done getting better yet. We’re still growing; still learning,” he said.

Under the tutelage of offensive line coach mark Weber, the Warriors have depth at each position for the first time in recent years and have players that can play interchangeably at guard, tackle and even center.

The work that Tuulima and his “brothers” on the offensive line put in during the offseason has paid dividends through the opening month of the season, and that’s a testament to their blue collar approach to training.

“I think this year, we’re even better,” Tuulima said. “The chemistry and stuff, (they’re) just people who put their hand in the dirt and just started getting to work … as a unit, we’re very close.”

Hawaii plays Central Arkansas Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HST.