Warriors defense continues to make adjustments to generate pass rush

Close, but not close enough.

That’s been the story of the Rainbow Warrior football team’s defensive line through three games this season. As a unit, the Warriors pass rush has generated just one sack through 12 quarters of play, courtesy of Kaimana Padello.

“It’s definitely been frustrating,” said defensive end Mason Vega.

Vega, a JUCO transfer this past offseason for Hawaii, was brought in to help generate some pressure on opposing quarterbacks. And while they’ve had some success at collapsing the pocket and making quarterbacks work hard to make their throws, they’ve been struggling to get opposing signal-callers down to the ground.

“The first week we had Khalil Tate. We knew he was trying to break the pocket so we were just trying to make sure to keep him in the pocket,” Vega said. “This past two weeks has just been hard to get a rush because they’ve been throwing a lot of quick stuff. So yeah, it does get a little frustrating but we’re just keeping at it. Just gotta believe and we’ll get there.”

For Vega and the rest of the newcomers joining the ranks of Hawaii’s defense this season, it’s been a learning experience in which defensive line coach Ricky Logo sees improvement on a week-to-week basis.

“I think each week we’re getting better. There’s still some room for improvement,” Logo said. “The depth part, we got some new guys — junior college guys — who are still learning. These first three games have been a learning experience for them. We’re looking at changing some personnel’s, maybe looking at using some of our better pass rushers at certain positions, moving guys by taking some bigger guys off the field and putting some faster guys on.”

Vega is already seeing improvements made this week in practice ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Central Arkansas.

“It’s been good, a lot of learning,” he said. “I definitely feel more comfortable with them, we all know where each other is at now, we just need to keep getting more comfortable. There’s definitely stuff we can do (to improve.) We can be more physical at the point of contact and use better hands … but it’ll come.

Through three games this season, Hawaii’s defense has excelled in the second half. Logo credits that to the coaching staff having an open discussion at halftime before addressing the players.

“Anytime you’re playing a team, you have a plan,” Logo said. “Of course, you gotta adjust as soon as you see some of those plans after you see what they’ve done in the first half. We’ve kind of adjusted our technique, changed our calls a little bit as a stuff and put all our thoughts together during halftime so the kids can adjust in the second half. The biggest thing we have to do is get them to third down so we can get those faster guys on the field and that’s something as a stuff that we’re evaluating to see if that can help us.”

Hawaii takes on Central Arkansas this Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HST.