The Hawai’i women’s soccer team heads into the home stretch of the regular season and opens a three-match homestand when it hosts CSU Bakersfield on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine head into the week tied for fifth in The Big West standings with four matches left, looking to remain in the top six and earn a spot in the conference tournament.

HAWAI'I (5-4-2, 2-2-2 Big West) vs. CSU BAKERSFIELD (4-6-4, 2-1-3 Big West) Date | Time Sunday, Oct. 16 | 4 p.m. HT Location Waipahu, O'ahu — Waipi'o Peninsula Soccer Stadium Television None Live Stream None Live Stats Statbroadcast PDF Notes Hawai'i (PDF) | CSU Bakersfield Social Media @HawaiiWSoccer | #HawaiiWSoccer | @HawaiiWSoccer Important Game Day Information Free Admission

HEAD COACH MICHELE NAGAMINE

At Hawai’i: 68-97-20, 12th season

Collegiate Record: 92-127-21, 15th season

SERIES VS. CSU BAKERSFIELD

Overall: 3-2

Last meeting: Oct. 24, 2021 at CSU Bakersfield (UH won, 4-0)

Streak: W2

ON THE PITCH

The Rainbow Wahine head into the week tied for fifth in the conference standings with four matches left, looking to remain in the top six and earn a spot in The Big West Tournament for the second time in program history.

UH is coming off of a split of its road trip to Southern California, shutting out CSUN 1-0 on Thursday before falling at UC San Diego, 3-1, on Sunday. The Rainbow Wahine defense put together their fourth clean sheet of the season while Krista Peterson scored the lone goal of the match in the CSUN win, while Fabiola Zamora recorded her first career goal at UCSD before the Tritons scored three unanswered goals to win.

scored the lone goal of the match in the CSUN win, while recorded her first career goal at UCSD before the Tritons scored three unanswered goals to win. UH’s starting forward line of Krista Peterson , Amber Gilbert and Kelci Sumida have packed a lot of the offensive punch for the ‘Bows. All three have started each of the 11 matches and have combined for nine goals, eight assists and 54 shots. One of the three have scored or assisted on 10 of UH’s 11 goals. Additionally, Peterson is tied for fourth in the league in goals with five, while Sumida is tied for the conference lead with four assists and Gilbert is second among freshmen with three goals.

, and have packed a lot of the offensive punch for the ‘Bows. All three have started each of the 11 matches and have combined for nine goals, eight assists and 54 shots. One of the three have scored or assisted on 10 of UH’s 11 goals. Additionally, Peterson is tied for fourth in the league in goals with five, while Sumida is tied for the conference lead with four assists and Gilbert is second among freshmen with three goals. Defense has been a strength for the Rainbow Wahine, as they are second in the conference with 12 goals allowed and fourth giving up 1.18 goals per match. Additionally, goalies Lauren Marquez and Sophie Augustin both have won Big West Defensive Player of the Week this year and have combined for 50 saves, with Marquez making 29 saves and Augustin with 21.

and both have won Big West Defensive Player of the Week this year and have combined for 50 saves, with Marquez making 29 saves and Augustin with 21. A trio of Rainbow Wahine have taken home a Big West weekly honor this year, as Amber Gilbert has been named freshman of the week twice while goalies Sophie Augustin and Lauren Marquez have each earned defensive player of the week honors. Gilbert is the only player in the conference to receive the freshman honor multiple times while Augustin and Marquez are the first pair of goalies from the same team to win the award in back-to-back weeks since The Big West began giving it out in 2010.

‘BOWS SPLIT SOCAL ROAD TRIP

Hawai’i opened its road trip to Southern California with a 1-0 win over CSUN to pick up its second conference win of the year, before falling 3-1 three days later at UC San Diego. Against CSUN, Krista Peterson scored the lone goal of the match in the 49th minute while the Rainbow Wahine put together their fourth shutout of the season. Goalie Lauren Marquez recorded her fourth clean sheet of the season and has allowed just six goals in over 600 minutes in the net after recording four saves in the win. In the loss to UCSD, Fabiola Zamora broke a scoreless tie in the 61st minute with her first career goal, but the Tritons came back with three unanswered goals in a 20-minute stretch to secure the win.



POSTSEASON PUSH

In a tie for fifth place in The Big West standings with four matches to play, the Rainbow Wahine look to finish strong as they open a three-match homestand. UH will look to remain in the top six of the league standings and make it to the conference tournament for the second time since joining The Big West in 2012. The only other time the ‘Bows made The Big West Tournament came in 2019, when UH won its Big West opener and went unbeaten through the first three conference matches – two accomplishments the ‘Bows also achieved this year.



ON THE ATTACK

Hawai’i’s front line of Amber Gilbert , Krista Peterson and Kelci Sumida have led the way offensively through 11 matches. The trio have combined to score nine of the team’s 11 goals while one of the three has recorded a point in all eight matches in which UH has scored.

Peterson is tied for fourth in the conference with five goals and fourth with 12 points. She also leads the league with three game-winning goals.

Gilbert is second among Big West freshmen in points (8) and goals (3).

Sumida is tied for the lead in The Big West with four assists while leading the team with 22 shot attempts and 13 shots on goal.

LOCKING IT DOWN

Defense has been one of the strong points for Hawai’i throughout the season. The Rainbow Wahine are second in the conference in goals allowed, giving up just 13 all year, good for the fewest allowed by a UH team through 11 matches since 2018 and the sixth-fewest in program history after 11 contests. The ‘Bows have gotten contributions from a number of different individuals both on the back line and in goal to keep opposing offenses in check.

KEEPING IT ON FRAME

The Rainbow Wahine have done a good job of creating quality looks at goal, currently ranking among the national leaders in shots on goal percentage. UH leads The Big West and is 38th nationally, putting 52.3 percent of shot attempts on frame as 57 of Hawai’i’s 109 shot attempts have been on goal. Over the last eight matches, UH has put 42 of its 71 shot attempts on frame, with shots on goal on over 50 percent of attempts in six of the last eight contests.

RAKING IN THE HONORS

The Rainbow Wahine have taken home several Big West weekly honors this season. Amber Gilbert has been named conference freshman of the week twice this year, while goalies Sophie Augustin and Lauren Marquez each took home defensive player of the week in consecutive weeks.