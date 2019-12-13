Live Now
Wahine hoops returns home to face Hope International

Rainbow Wahine basketball

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team returns home to face Hope International (Calif.) for a Sunday tilt at 1 p.m.

UH (5-5) is coming off a 1-1 road trip at two Pac-12 schools. Last Friday, the ‘Bows lost 64-32 at Oregon State.

But on Sunday, the Wahine earned a signature win in a 62-50 win at Washington. It’s already their second win over a Power 5 school this season, as the ‘Bows beat Texas 73-60 on Dec. 1. Amy Atwell was the leading scorer in both wins. She scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds against UW and 24 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point land against UT.

Hawaii will hit the road again after the game against Hope International, taking on Idaho on Dec. 21.

