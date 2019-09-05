Ursua to make NFL dream a reality this Sunday

Kickoff for Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is less than 24 hours away and five former Rainbow Warriors will take the field this weekend for their respective teams.

Three of those players were a part of UH’s 2016 Hawaii Bowl victory in Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez, Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai and Seattle Seahawks receiver John Ursua.

A seventh round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ursua was anything but a lock to the 53-man roster. But through hard work and perseverance in training camp, Ursua’s NFL dream will be realized this Sunday.

“It was everything I could dream of. It felt like, surreal,” Ursua said. “it was like, bigger than getting drafted, honestly. I was just extremely excited and luckily I was down in Hawaii so I got to see some of my family and friends and celebrate with them, and so it’s just been a huge blessing and I’m just honored to be able to have this opportunity,”

The support the Kailua-Kona native has received since being drafted has added extra motivation to keep putting the work in each day.

“Going through this whole process, I’m just making sure that I’m staying in-tune with everybody who has helped me come this far, because I couldn’t have done it without the support and love from the people of Hawaii and my hometown,” he said. I always have that with me, it’s always on my mind, always on my conscience. We all can do it and we all can accomplish our dreams of playing at the next level, so that’s my main goal in being in this league, is just making sure that I give back in any way possible, in any form to our youth”

The Seahawks will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.