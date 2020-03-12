University of Hawai’i suspends all athletic events effective immediately

In a statement released Thursday morning, the University of Hawaii announced that it will suspend all spring athletic events, effective immediately.

Hours after announcing that the Big West was canceling its Big West men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the No. 2 ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team scheduled to fly home from California, where it was originally set to take on Cal State Northridge in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

Other UH sports that will be on hold for the time being are baseball, softball, beach volleyball, tennis, golf, water polo, and swimming and diving.

