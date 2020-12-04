University of Hawai’i remains in the mix to land reigning Cover 2 Marcus Mariota player of the year, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

2019 Marcus Mariota Award Winner – Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Campbell wide-receiver/defensive back and 4-star recruit, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, announced on social media today the final six universities he is still considering to continue his football career. The University of Hawai’i is still one of those schools, along with Nebraska, USC, Maryland, UCF, and UCLA.

Prior to today’s announcement, the 2019 Cover 2 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year said he would wait till February to sign his National Letter of Intent. The NCAA early signing for football is in 12 days on December 16th.

Last season as a junior with the Sabres, Mokiao-Atimalala, led the Open Division with 62 receptions for 1,133 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 5 interceptions and two more touchdowns on defense.

