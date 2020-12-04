University of Hawai’i remains in the mix to land reigning Cover 2 Marcus Mariota player of the year, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

Campbell wide-receiver/defensive back and 4-star recruit, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, announced on social media today the final six universities he is still considering to continue his football career. The University of Hawai’i is still one of those schools, along with Nebraska, USC, Maryland, UCF, and UCLA.

Thank you JESUS for blessings me with the family that I have. This is my reason why, this who I do it for. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD! You and Mom are the reason why we are where we are today. Give me a little bit of more time. With that being said this one for you pops … TOP 6 pic.twitter.com/TkqD3DSie7 — Titus Mokiao-Atimalala 💯 (@TITUS_ATIMALALA) December 4, 2020

Prior to today’s announcement, the 2019 Cover 2 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year said he would wait till February to sign his National Letter of Intent. The NCAA early signing for football is in 12 days on December 16th.

After talking it over with my family, I will be signing in February. We just feel that we need a little bit of more time to think this through. Mahalo 🤙🏽 — Titus Mokiao-Atimalala 💯 (@TITUS_ATIMALALA) December 3, 2020

Last season as a junior with the Sabres, Mokiao-Atimalala, led the Open Division with 62 receptions for 1,133 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 5 interceptions and two more touchdowns on defense.