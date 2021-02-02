University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and Wahine will face Cal Poly this weekend instead of UC San Diego

HONOLULU – In a change of schedule, both the University of Hawai’i men’s and women’s basketball squads will face Cal Poly in Big West conference action this week. The men will host the Mustangs on Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The women meanwhile, will travel to San Luis Obispo to face the Mustangs on the road on those same dates.
Both men’s games will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu with tip times at 7 p.m. The game times for the women’s games are to be determined.
In late December, the UH men’s and women were set to open up Big West play against Cal Poly. However each series was called off due to COVID-related issues. A bye for Cal Poly this weekend allowed the opportunity for the teams to make up their previously canceled series.
The ‘Bows were originally slated to face UC San Diego this week, with the women hosting the Tritons at home and the men playing UCSD on the road. The schools mutually agreed to cancel those contests.
