University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and Wahine will face Cal Poly this weekend instead of UC San Diego

The University of Hawaiʻi estimates that it will cost about $6 million to retrofit existing facilities to host Rainbow Warrior football games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on the UH Mānoa campus for the next three seasons starting in 2021 which was revealed in a press release on Tyuesday.

The preliminary concepts and cost estimates will be presented to the UH Board of Regents on February 4, at a joint meeting of the Intercollegiate Athletics and Budget & Finance committees. The plan includes increasing seating capacity around Ching Field from 3,585 seats to approximately 10,000 seats. The university is also evaluating funding sources for the project.