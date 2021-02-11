University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball teams unanimous preseason Big West favorite

The 2021 University of Hawai'i men's volleyball schedule is beginning to take shape with the announcement of the Big West Conference slate and a season-opening non-conference road trip. The Big West schedule includes 10 league matches, however, the teams are allowed to schedule additional non-conference matches against one another. Some of those matches have not yet been finalized.

The No. 2/1 Rainbow Warriors will open the season in less than two weeks with a pair of non-conference road series at UC Irvine, Feb. 21 & 22 in Irvine, Calif., and at UC San Diego, Feb. 24 & 25 in San Diego, Calif. Tentatively, UH is scheduled to open Big West play at CSUN, March 11 & 12 in Northridge, Calif. Hawai'i's first home matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center are March 26 & 27 against UC San Diego followed by another two-match series against Long Beach State, April 2 & 3. The Warriors return to California for a pair of matches at UC Santa Barbara, April 9 & 10 and will close out the regular season at home against UC Irvine, April 16 & 17. Hawai'i will host the Big West Tournament, April 22-24 at SimpliFi Arena. Due to state and county regulations, fans are not allowed at home matches until further notice.