University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball teams unanimous preseason Big West favorite

IRVINE, Calif. – For the second consecutive year, the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team was the unanimous preseason favorite in the Big West Conference Coaches’ Poll, receiving all six first place votes.
The Rainbow Warriors, which also attained the top spot in this week’s Off the Block National Media Poll, received 36 points followed by UC Santa Barbara (30), UC Irvine (21), UC San Diego (18), Long Beach State (15), and CSUN (6)
Last season, UH also received all six first place votes. The Warriors started the year 15-1 and were ready to begin Big West play before the pandemic put a halt to the season.
Hawai’i is the defending Big West Tournament champion after defeating Long Beach State for the title in 2019. The Warriors return four All-Americans – senior opposite Rado Parapunov, junior libero Gage Worsley, senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman and senior outside hitter Colton Cowell.