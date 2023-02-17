HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (18-8, 9-5 Big West) hits the road for a pair of games, beginning with a meeting versus Long Beach State on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tipoff is 4:00 p.m. PT/2:00 pm HT at the Walter Pyramid.



UH sits in fourth in the Big West standings and are two games behind first-place UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine. The ‘Bows are just a half game ahead of Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton. Following its game versus Long Beach, UH will play at Cal State Bakersfield on Monday, February 20.



GAME 27: Hawai’i (18-8, 9-5 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (15-12, 9-6 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time Long Beach State | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 4 p.m. PT/ 2 pm HT Location Long Beach, Calif. – Walter Pyramid Television None Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i | LBSU Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets LongBeachState.com

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT Overall record: 135-87 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 132-85 (8th season)



ALL-TIME RECORD vs. LONG BEACH STATEOverall: LBSU leads, 19-16

In Honolulu: UH leads, 11-6

In Long Beach: LBSU leads, 11-3

Streak: UH, 1



‘BOW BITS