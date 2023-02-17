HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (18-8, 9-5 Big West) hits the road for a pair of games, beginning with a meeting versus Long Beach State on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tipoff is 4:00 p.m. PT/2:00 pm HT at the Walter Pyramid.
UH sits in fourth in the Big West standings and are two games behind first-place UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine. The ‘Bows are just a half game ahead of Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton. Following its game versus Long Beach, UH will play at Cal State Bakersfield on Monday, February 20.
|GAME 27: Hawai’i (18-8, 9-5 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (15-12, 9-6 Big West)
|Opponent | Date | Time
|Long Beach State | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 4 p.m. PT/ 2 pm HT
|Location
|Long Beach, Calif. – Walter Pyramid
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|StatBroadcast.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | LBSU
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT Overall record: 135-87 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 132-85 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORD vs. LONG BEACH STATEOverall: LBSU leads, 19-16
In Honolulu: UH leads, 11-6
In Long Beach: LBSU leads, 11-3
Streak: UH, 1
‘BOW BITS
- UH looks for a season sweep of Long Beach State when it meets the Beach on Saturday.
- The ‘Bows are coming off a 52-51 home loss to Cal State Fullerton and look to avoid dropping back-to-back games for just the second this year.
- UH is 6-1 this year coming off a loss. The average margin of victory in its six bounce-back wins has been 12.8 points. Four of the bounce-back wins have come in Big West play with an average margin of 7.3 points
- LBSU is also coming off a loss, a 88-76 setback at UC Riverside on Wednesday night.
- UH defeated the Beach 79-70 last month in Honolulu and has won four of the last five meetings.
- LBSU leads the Big West in scoring (76.9), including 78.5 ppg in league contests. UH ranks 16th nationally in scoring defense (61.7).
- LBSU’s Lassina Traore is10th nationally in rebounding (10.6) and adds 12.0 ppg to average a double-double for the season.
- In the last three games Samuta Avea has averaged 15.7 ppg and 8.0 rpg while draining all 10 of his free throw attempts.
- His 17 rebounds in UH’s last game versus Cal State Fullerton was the most by a UH player in five years (Zigmar Raimo vs. Colorado, 2018).
- Following its game versus Long Beach, UH will play at Cal State Bakersfield on Mon. Feb. 20.