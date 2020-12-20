University of Hawai’i football players react to Aloha Stadium closure

The University of Hawai’i football team held media availability for the first time since the announcement that Aloha Stadium will be closing indefinitely. Each player has their own ties to the ‘Bows home since 1975. Some players recall what happened in the Rainbow Warriors careers. Others like Saint Louis product, Chevan Cordeiro, have memories that go back their entire life.

“Of course, in the state championship game my senior year the pass to Jonah [Panoke] or even the comeback win versus UNLV on a pass to John Ursula. There are a lot of plays in that stadium. It’s all great memories,” Cordeiro said via Zoom on Saturday, “Just growing up watching U.H. Football. Colt Brennan days. Aloha Stadium was packed it was fun. Every Saturday it was a place you wanted to be. Even in pop Warner all the way to high school that was the stadium you wanted to play at. It was either one the championship or playoffs. It was always a place we wanted to play at.”

“Definitely, have to say the San Diego State win last year to secure the west and the Hawaii/BYU for that bowl game because it was surreal to be a part of,” Junior defensive back, Khoury Bethley added, “Definitely, won’t ever forget about those memories. We’re just blessed to continue to be able to play this game and have the opportunity to play after high school.”

The Rainbow Warriors already announced that they will look for a new home venue for the 2021 season. There are plenty of possibilities that have be floated. Could Clarence T.C. Ching Field be turned into a makeshift, stopgap stadium on campus? War Memorial Stadium on Maui hosted a U.H. home game in 2001. Of course, local high schools with the right infrastructure might be explored as well. With so many questions still to be answers, the players remain focus on what remains on the schedule. The New Mexico Bowl is a week away against the Houston Cougars.

“It definitely sad because we’ve been playing; that’s our home stadium. We had a lot of great memories in there. We can do a whole lot about it. It’s out of our control, so we’re just locked in for this week, focus in on Houston,” Bethley said.

Cordeiro echoed the same sentiments.

“I have a lot of great memories, but right now I’m focused on the games we have. Focused on what we can control.”