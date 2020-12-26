University of Hawai’i basketball programs have Big West series openers canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Cal Poly

Both the University of Hawai’i men’s and women’s basketball Big West contests against Cal Poly on December 27 and 28 have been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues with the Mustangs.
A positive COVID-19 test within the Cal Poly men’s program and a COVID-19 issue with a recent opponent of the Cal Poly women’s team forced the cancelation of the games. The Rainbow Warriors were set to open league play by hosting Cal Poly at home, while the Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to play the Mustangs on the road.
The UH men’s and women’s teams are next scheduled to play UC Riverside on January 8 and 9 with the women at home and the men on the road.
