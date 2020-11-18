University of Hawai’i announces 4-game football series with Stanford starting in 2023

University of Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham announced during availability on Tuesday that guard Kohl Levao will miss the remainder of the season due to a leg injury.

"He's had the same recurring injury and he's been a champion. He's tried to work through it, but it's just one of those deals. He had a leg injury and had it again in a game against Wyoming, missed the New Mexico game, then came back for this San Diego game," Graham said. "Midway through the third quarter he did it again. For his future it was something he needed to get fixed, because I think that is in his best interest as well. He's a warrior. He's a tough guy to basically try to play through it."