University of Hawai’i adds Robert Morris to 2020 Football schedule

With four open spots in the 2020 football schedule, the University of Hawai’i filled one of them with the addition of Robert Morris University. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 at Aloha Stadium.
“I’m pleased we were able to fill one of our open dates with Robert Morris,” Athletics Director David Matlin said. “With so much uncertainty surrounding the fall season, it was important to lock up a home game and try to salvage as close to a full schedule as possible. That said, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is still our number one priority and we’ll make decisions with that in mind.”
The Colonials will compete as an independent in the Football Championship Subdivision this season before moving to the Big South Conference in 2021.
Over the last two weeks, the Rainbow Warriors saw their first four games canceled beginning with Fordham’s cancellation followed by the Pac-12 Conference’s announcement for a conference-only schedule which affected UH’s games against Arizona, UCLA and Oregon.