The University of Hawai’i powerlifting club sent a team record 18 athletes to the Collegiate Nationals this weekend. The wahine placed 7th overall and the men finished 13th with seven lifters placing inside the top-10.

Rebecca Abeyratne made history as the first female to podium in program history. She finished 5th in the 60 kg division.

UH Results:

—-Men:

KC Bell – 9th place in 82.5kg

Colby Aihara – 9th place in 60kg

Brock Wetzlich – 6th place in 110kg

—-Women

Danielle Santos – 7th place in 67.5kg

Angela Pacheco – 8th place in 67.5kg

Amanda Achiu – 6th place in 110+kg

Rebecca Abeyratne – 5th place in 60kg (podium position)