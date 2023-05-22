HONOLULU, O’ahu—The University of Hawai’i track and field team received word on Thursday that they’ll have three student-athletes who have qualified and will compete in the NCAA Championships First Round, hosted by Sacramento State at Hornet Stadium.



The Rainbow Wahine will send juniors Alyssa Mae Antolin and Hallee Mohr , along with sophomore Lilian Turban , and the threesome will compete from May 24th-27th.



Mohr and Turban return to the NCAA Championship First Round after they both competed a year ago. As a freshman, Turban placed at No. 22 overall with a height of 1.75m (5’9 ¼) in the high jump and has drastically improved, reaching a personal record of 1.85m (6’0 ¾” at the Big West Championships a week ago where she claimed her first outdoor conference title. Turban also enters the meet in a tie for No. 8 in the country while winning every outdoor event this season.



Mohr hit a bump in the road at the Big West Championship as she fouled out in the discus throw, but at the meet before, she placed first with a personal record of 53.21m (174’7) at the OSU High Performance. A year ago, Mohr entered the meet as the No. 40 seed but improved, finishing at No. 32. In 2023, she comes in as the No. 34 seed.



Antolin is the new addition this season and has turned in a stellar campaign. She is coming off her second consecutive 200m Big West championship victory, broke the UH record multiple times, and enters with a personal best time of 23.38. She ranks as the No. 34 seed coming into the meet. Antolin is the first UH sprinter to qualify for the NCAA Championships since Tasha Monroe in 2005 when she qualified for the 400m.



