Saturday night at Aloha Stadium was another heart-pumping, nail-biting experience for Rainbow Warrior football fans.

A 31-28 victory over Oregon State marked the second time this season that Hawaii has defeated a Pac-12 opponent.

Now 2-0 on the season, the Warriors are riding high, and so are their loyal fans and observers who took to social media to give their reactions to the team’s big win:

Seriously these little Hawaii WRs Cedric Byrd II and Jojo Ward are ridiculous. And then there’s their QB, Cole McDonald, who has four TD passes but is probably just as likely to get yanked by game’s end as be the hero. — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) September 8, 2019

Cole McDonald is the single most entertaining player in college football. He’s my People’s Heisman @BannerSociety — Austin Falco (@AustinFalco) September 8, 2019

The school record was also tied in week 0 by a different Hawai'i WR, Cedric Byrd II. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 8, 2019

Teams with 2 P5 wins:

• Clemson

• North Carolina

• Hawai'i — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 8, 2019

Was very pleased to see Stovall running with the 1s in the 3rd and 4th quarters. There's no way a kid that explosive stays on the sidelines. Love Sharsh's consistency but Stovall is on another level. — HAWAI'I (@DefendPrideRock) September 8, 2019