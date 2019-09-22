Social media reacts to Hawaii’s big win over Central Arkansas

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Rainbow Warrior football team did enough to take care of business against Central Arkansas, winning 35-16 tonight at Aloha Stadium.
With the win, Hawaii improved to 3-1 on the season and is currently 3-0 at home this season.
While a tough road test to Nevada and Boise State are on the horizon over the next couple of weeks, the Warriors managed to score 35 points in a game in which they also gave up four turnovers to the Bears.
Here’s a summary of some local and national reactions on social media during and after tonight’s win over Central Arkansas: