Social media reacts to Hawaii’s big win over Central Arkansas

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Rainbow Warrior football team did enough to take care of business against Central Arkansas, winning 35-16 tonight at Aloha Stadium.

With the win, Hawaii improved to 3-1 on the season and is currently 3-0 at home this season.

While a tough road test to Nevada and Boise State are on the horizon over the next couple of weeks, the Warriors managed to score 35 points in a game in which they also gave up four turnovers to the Bears.

Here’s a summary of some local and national reactions on social media during and after tonight’s win over Central Arkansas:

As sloppy as tonight was, I think it’s good UH hasn’t peaked yet. So much simple things to fix. Last year we peaked too early. — UH Sports (@uhsports808) September 22, 2019

.@HawaiiFootball goes 3-1 on the season as they defeat Central Arkansas!



Highlights from the game ⤵️ | #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/35R1k8v5wk — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 22, 2019

If we can clean up the turnovers then I think we a legitimate shot at winning the West. — Chase Nakamura (@Chase_Nx) September 22, 2019

I WAS SOMEWHAT ENTERTAINED but a win is a win. Still unbeaten at home #LetsGoBows #HawaiiFB 🤙🌈🏈 — Marvin (@808marv) September 22, 2019