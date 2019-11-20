Senior Week Preview: Rainbow Wahine can add to festivities by clinching Big West Conference Championship

The No. 18 University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is set for a big senior week when the Rainbow Wahine take the court on Thursday and Friday.

If the ‘Bows go 2-0 against CSUN and Long Beach State, their senior night festivities could also double as a Big West championship trophy ceremony.

Because a Cal Poly (18-8, 11-3) loss to Long Beach over the weekend, the ‘Bows can win the Big West title outright with wins on Thursday and Friday night. Both matches will be played at 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine (22-3, 12-2 Big West), winners of nine straight, will also bid Aloha to seniors Bailey Choy, Kirsten Sibley, Norene Iosia, Rika Okino and McKenna Ross after their match against The Beach.

Friday night’s contest is also designated as a “White Out,” and UH fans in attendance are encouraged to wear white to the game.