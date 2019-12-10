Robyn Ah Mow named AVCA Pacific North Coach of the Year

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow was named Pacific North Region Coach of the Year when the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its regional awards on Tuesday morning.

Ah Mow, who has guided the Rainbow Wahine to a 26-3 record and Sweet 16 appearance, was also named Big West Conference co-Coach of the year at the conclusion of the regular season.

Also recognized was Hawaii senior Norene Iosia, who was selected to the Pacific North All-Region team. Additionally, freshman Hanna Hellvig and Amber Igiede were named honorable mention.

AVCA Region Coaches of the Year:



Don Metil, Towson

Michelle Collier, Georgia Tech

Bobbi Petersen, Northern Iowa

Hugh McCutcheon, Minnesota

Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin

Robyn Ah Mow, Hawai’i

Beth Launiere, Utah

Travis Hudson, WKU

Craig Skinner, Kentucky

Ryan McGuyre, Baylor — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) December 10, 2019

The Rainbow Wahine are in the middle of an NCAA tournament run and will next play Nebraska on Friday in Madison, Wis. at 11:30 a.m. HST. The winner advances to the Elite 8, while the loser’s season is over.