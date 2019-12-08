Rainbow Warriors to participate in Hawaii Bowl vs. BYU

The University of Hawaii football team will be staying home for the holidays.

On Sunday morning, the Rainbow Warriors were selected to the 2019 Hawaii Bowl, which will take place on Christmas Eve. UH will play storied rival BYU at Aloha Stadium for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) are coming off a 31-10 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West championship game. A win against the Cougars (7-5) would give the ‘Bows their first 10-win season since 2010.

Hawaii has an all-time record of 8-23 against BYU. The teams last met on Nov. 25, 2017, with BYU coming out on top 30-20 in Halawa. It was the season finale for both teams.