Rainbow Warriors sign seven players on football’s early signing day to start 2021 recruiting class

As the University of Hawaii football team prepares for a third bowl game in as many years, a foundation for the future was established on Wednesday as the first seven members of the 2021 recruiting class were signed on the first of two National Letter of Intent Signing Days in college footbal.

The Rainbow Warriors under head coach Todd Graham had verbal commitments become official as roster needs were filled on both offense and defense in the form of four prep prospects and three via the transfer portal.

The lone Hawaii High School standout to sign with UH in the early period was Mililani linebacker Sonny Semeatu Jr.

Below is a list of the 2021 Rainbow Warriors recruiting class to this point.

Tariq Jones – DL

Attends McDonogh 35 Senior High School in New Orleans, La….in 2019, helped McDonogh 35 to a 10-4 record and a Louisiana 3A state semifinal berth…recorded 55 tackles including 16 for loss, and 22 sacks…listed by Rivals.com as one of the best 25 players in the state for the class of 2021…nickname is “Showtime.”

Joshua Bertholotte – LB

Attends Landry-Walker High School in Walker, La…rated as the No. 46 prospect in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports and No. 49 by ESPN…named MaxPreps preseason second-team all-state team as a linebacker…recorded 12 sacks during his junior season, earning first-team all-league honors…had a game-winning sack against Edna Karr…played on both sides of the ball as a receiver on offense and defensive end and linebacker on defense…received offers from Arizona State, Houston, Appalachian State, Louisiana-Lafayette, and New Mexico State.

Colby Burton – DB

Transfer from McNeese State, where he played for three seasons…was a preseason all-conference selection in 2019 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the season opener…named all-Southland Conference first team and all-Louisiana second team in 2018…earned Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes in a victory over UCA…started all 11 games and finished with 31 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two picks and eight pass break-ups…made eight starts in 2017 and tied for the team lead with two interceptions…finished the year with 19 tackles and nine pass breakups…recorded 11 tackles in seven games played as a freshman…a 2016 graduate of Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas….unanimous first team all-district selection and also earned first team all-county and all-Greater Houston…picked off eight passes as a senior with 22 tackles while scoring two touchdowns…earned first team all-district and second team all-county as a junior after recording 62 tackles and three interceptions…tallied three interceptions, 52 tackles and two touchdowns in his sophomore season and was named second team all-district and all-county honorable mention

Jordan Johnson – RB

Attends Allen High School in Allen, Texas…rated No. 21 all-purpose back in the nation by 247Sports…two-sport athlete in football and track and field…as a senior, rushed for 977 yards on 103 carries (9.5 ypc) with 11 touchdowns…also caught 20 passes for 347 yards and three scores…named District 9-6A first team as a running back in 2019…rushed for 763 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and 12 touchdowns…totaled 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just three carries against Rockwall.

Sonny Semeatu – LB

Attends Mililani High School in Mililani, O’ahu…rated as the No. 11 prospect in the state of Hawai’i by ESPN and No. 13 by 247Sports…invited to the Polynesian Bowl all-star game…recorded six sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior after making the switch from defensive end to outside linebacker…earned second-team all-O’ahu Interscholastic Association honors…helped a defense which allowed an average of 15 points per game and led the Trojans to the Open Division semifinals…born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and moved to Mililani in 2011.

Solomon “Solo” Turner – LB

Transfer from Baylor University…redshirted in 2019 and did not play in 2020…prepped at Prestonwood Christian School in Plano, Texas…played both ways on a team that finished 9-3 in 2018…totaled 55 receptions for 1,285 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior…recorded 33 tackles with two interceptions…named first-team all-district at wide receiver and second-team all-district at safety…TAAPS Most Outstanding Player…earned three-star ranking from 247 Sports, Rivals, and ESPN…tallied 23 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns and 41 tackles as a junior…recorded 52 tackles as a sophomore…enrolled at Baylor in January 2019.

Kolby Wyatt – TE

Graduate transfer from the University of Georgia, where he spent four years…appeared in three games in 2019, making the switch from defensive end to tight end…played in one game in 2018…did not appear in any games in 2020…named to the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll for Spring 2019 and Fall 2017…redshirted in 2017 and was a member of the scout team…a 2017 graduate of Shiloh High School in Snellville, Ga….named the Shiloh Senior Athlete of the Year award…three-sport athlete who played football, basketball and track and field…named the Gwinnett Scholar of the Year three straight years from his sophomore to senior years…AP Student Scholar with distinction honoree and diploma recipient of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program.