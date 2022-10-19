|HAWAI’I (2-5, 1-1 MW) vs. COLORADO STATE (1-5, 1-1 MW)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. MT (10:00 a.m. HT)
|Location | Stadium
|Fort Collins, Colo. | Canvas Stadium (41,000)
|Television
|Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show.
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 8:00 a.m. HT.
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | CSU (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 2-5 (1st season)
MW Record: 1-1
SERIES VS COLORADO STATE
Series Information: CSU leads 15-11
In Honolulu: UH leads 8-6
In Fort Collins: CSU leads 9-3
GAME STORYLINES
- This week’s match-up is the 27th meeting between the teams with Colorado State holding a 15-11 overall advantage.
- CSU has won nine of the 12 match-ups in Fort Collins although UH won the last meeting at Canvas Stadium, 43-34, in the 2018 season opener. The win was Hawai’i’s first in Fort Collins since 1988.
- After dropping seven straight to the Rams, UH has won the last two in the series, including a 50-45 shoot out win in Honolulu last season.
- UH head coach Timmy Chang was a member of CSU head coach Jay Norvell’s coaching staff at Nevada for the past five seasons. When Norvell took the CSU job last December, Chang followed him before being named as UH head coach in January.
- In addition to Chang, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Thomas Sheffield and Safeties coach Josh Brown were on Norvell’s staff at Nevada. Sheffield followed Norvell to CSU before joining Chang’s staff.
- Hawai’i (2-5, 1-1 MW) evened its Mountain West record to 1-1 with a 31-16 victory over Nevada last week in Honolulu. The Warriors rushed for a season-high 223 yards including 136 yards and three touchdowns by Dedrick Parson.
- CSU (1-5, 1-1) fell to Utah State 17-13 at home last week, falling to 0-3 at Canvas Stadium this season.
- UH is 0-3 on the road this season.
- UH running back Dedrick Parson is tied for fifth nationally and is second in the Mountain West with 10 rushing touchdowns. The conference leader is Air Force’s Brad Roberts (12). The UH single-season record for rushing touchdowns is 18 held by Jamal Farmer (1989) and Alex Green (2010).
- UH has committed only one turnover in three road games this season. In its last three games overall, Hawai’i has turned the ball over twice compared to 10 combined turnovers in the first four games.
- The Warriors have limited their opponents to just 16 points in each of the last two games. Prior to that, UH opponents were averaging 45.4 points per game.
- UH has held each of its last two opponents to under 100 yards rushing, including 89 yards by Nevada, an opponent-low this season.
- After being out-scored by a combined 42-0 in the third quarter in its first two games, UH has held its last five opponents to a combined 17 points in the third quarter.
- CSU placekicker Michael Boyle played for UH for three seasons, appearing in four games in 2018, including the first three as kickoff specialist.