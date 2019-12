The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 with a 58-41 win over Hawaii Pacific on Sunday night.

Eddie Stansberry led the ‘Bows with 15 points and was the only player to reach double figures on either team.

The Rainbow Warriors now shift their attention over to a road game over at No. 11 Oregon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday. It will also be televised on the Pac-12 Network.