Rainbow Warriors host Cal Poly at SimpliFi Arena in a re-scheduled Big West basketball series

|HAWAI’I (5-5, 3-5 Big West) vs Cal Poly (3-11, 1-7 Big West)
|Date | Time
|Friday Feb. 5, 7 p.m. HT and Saturday Feb. 6, 7 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|Live Stream
|BigWest.tv
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Cal Poly
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook
|Sponsor
|Outrigger Hotels & Resorts
|POSSIBLE STARTERS (from the last game)
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Note
|G
|3
|JoVon McClanahan
|5-11
|170
|So.
|2.4
|2.2
|2.2
|Has started last 2 games at point
|G
|2
|Justin Webster
|6-3
|180
|So
|12.8
|3.2
|1.1
|Leads team in scoring and 3FG (17)
|G
|0
|Junior Madut
|6-6
|180
|Jr.
|11.6
|4.7
|2.1
|Career-high 22 pts, 5 stls in win over UCI
|G
|22
|Casdon Jardine
|6-7
|215
|Sr.
|10.7
|5.9
|1.3
|Big West leader in 3FG% (.515)
|F
|1
|James Jean-Marie
|6-8
|230
|Sr.
|12.4
|4.2
|0.1
|Held to season-low 2 points in last game
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT
Overall record: 94-63 (7th season)
At Hawai’i: 91-61 (6th season)
SERIES VS CAL POLY
Overall record: 9-9
In Honolulu: 6-3
Streak: Cal Poly, 1
OPENING TIP
- UH plays host to Cal Poly in a re-scheduled series from earlier this season.
- The teams were originally set to open Big West play on Dec. 27-28 but the game was scratched due to COVID-related issues with the Mustangs.
- UH has won eight of its last 11 meetings with Cal Poly and is undefeated in its last five home contests against the Mustangs.
- UH is coming off a dramatic 62-61 overtime win over nemesis UC Irvine, a game in which the ‘Bows erased a 10-point deficit with a little more than two minutes left in regulation.
- After giving up 83 points each in back-to-back losses to Bakersfield and Fullerton, UH has allowed just 55.7 ppg in the last three games.
- The ‘Bows are in seventh place in the Big West, while the Mustangs are ninth.
- UH leads the Big West and ranks 33rd nationally in 3FG% defense (.293), while Cal Poly ranks 10th in the BW and 308th nationally in 3FG% (.295).
- Following its games vs Cal Poly, UH will host UC Santa Barbara on Feb. 12 and 13 for what could potentially be a stretch of six straight conference homes games for UH.
PLEDGE-PER-THREE
- The University of Hawai’i Athletics and ‘Ahahui Koa Ānuenue are inviting fans this year to make a “Pledge-Per-Three” for the 2020-21 basketball season.
- Although attendance at games is not possible due to COVID19 rules, this initiative provides an alternate way to cheer on the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine from home while also supporting UH Athletics at the same time.
- Make your pledge here.