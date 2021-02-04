Rainbow Warriors host Cal Poly at SimpliFi Arena in a re-scheduled Big West basketball series

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai‘i women’s basketball team goes back on the road to continue conference play with a stop at Cal Poly for afternoon matchups set for Friday and Saturday.

Game 8 & 9Who: Hawai'i @ Cal PolyWhen: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 & Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021Time: 2:00 p.m. HT- both daysWhere: San Luis Obispo, Calif., Mott Athletics CenterTelevision: NoneStreaming Video: Bigwest.TV Radio: NoneAudio Webcast: NoneLive Stats: HawaiiAthletics.comCoaches: Head coach Laura Beeman is in her ninth season at UH (136-119). Faith Mimnaugh (315-363) is in her twenty fourth season at Cal Poly.Series Information: UH leads 11-10.