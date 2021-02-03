Rainbow Warriors football team finalizes 2021 recruiting class

September 29, 2020. HONOLULU, Head Coach Todd Graham during football practice at the University of Hawaii Manoa Campus.

Two months after the University of Hawai’i secured 7 National Letter of Intent, Head Coach Todd Graham rounded out the 2021 class today. It is a blend of experience by way of grad-transfers and exciting young talent straight from the high school ranks.

imageMatagi ThompsonDB7:31 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Honolulu, O‘ahuBIO
imageO’Tay BakerDL4:21 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Tyler [Texas] JCBIO
imageTy MarshDB4:21 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Dallas, TexasBIO
imageNate AdamsOL3:37 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Flower Mound, TexasBIO
imageBrayden SchagerQB3:37 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Dallas, TexasBIO
imageCaleb PhillipsTE3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Encinitas, Calif.BIO
imagePita TongaDL3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Taylorsville, UtahBIO
imageDedrick ParsonRB3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Philadelphia, Pa.BIO
imageHugh Nelson IIDB3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Powder Springs, Ga.BIO
imageArnold AzunnaDB3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)Grand Prairie, TexasBIO
imageZacchaeus McKinneyDL7:33 a.m. HT (1/6/21)Weatherford, TexasBIO

These players joined the seven early signees who made their commitment official back in December.

imageColby BurtonDB1:15 p.m. HT (12/16/20)League City, TexasBIO
imageJoshua BertholotteLB11:26 a.m. HT (12/16/20)New Orleans, La.BIO
imageTariq JonesDL9:42 a.m. HT (12/16/20)New Orleans, La.BIO
imageSonny SemeatuLB7:57 a.m. HT (12/16/20)Tafuna, American SamoaBIO
imageKolby WyattTE5:33 a.m. HT (12/16/20)San Diego, Calif.BIO
imageSolomon “Solo” TurnerLB5:33 a.m. HT (12/16/20)Frisco, TexasBIO
imageJordan JohnsonRB5:33 a.m. HT (12/16/20)Dallas, TexasBIO

