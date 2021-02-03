Rainbow Warriors football team finalizes 2021 recruiting class

September 29, 2020. HONOLULU, Head Coach Todd Graham during football practice at the University of Hawaii Manoa Campus.

Two months after the University of Hawai’i secured 7 National Letter of Intent, Head Coach Todd Graham rounded out the 2021 class today. It is a blend of experience by way of grad-transfers and exciting young talent straight from the high school ranks.

It's official, @GoPuns' @MatagiThompson signed his NLI earlier this morning to stay home and play for @HawaiiFootball #ICYMI Here is a conversation I had with him over the weekend when he announced his commitment to #GoBows https://t.co/Nv90o7NfEl — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) February 3, 2021

These players joined the seven early signees who made their commitment official back in December.

This story will be updated as the day goes on.