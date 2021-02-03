Rainbow Warriors football team finalizes 2021 recruiting class

Two months after the University of Hawai’i secured 7 National Letter of Intent, Head Coach Todd Graham rounded out the 2021 class today. It is a blend of experience by way of grad-transfers and exciting young talent straight from the high school ranks.
|Matagi Thompson
|DB
|7:31 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Honolulu, O‘ahu
|BIO
|O’Tay Baker
|DL
|4:21 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Tyler [Texas] JC
|BIO
|Ty Marsh
|DB
|4:21 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Dallas, Texas
|BIO
|Nate Adams
|OL
|3:37 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Flower Mound, Texas
|BIO
|Brayden Schager
|QB
|3:37 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Dallas, Texas
|BIO
|Caleb Phillips
|TE
|3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Encinitas, Calif.
|BIO
|Pita Tonga
|DL
|3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Taylorsville, Utah
|BIO
|Dedrick Parson
|RB
|3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|BIO
|Hugh Nelson II
|DB
|3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|BIO
|Arnold Azunna
|DB
|3:00 a.m. HT (2/3/21)
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|BIO
|Zacchaeus McKinney
|DL
|7:33 a.m. HT (1/6/21)
|Weatherford, Texas
|BIO
These players joined the seven early signees who made their commitment official back in December.
|Colby Burton
|DB
|1:15 p.m. HT (12/16/20)
|League City, Texas
|BIO
|Joshua Bertholotte
|LB
|11:26 a.m. HT (12/16/20)
|New Orleans, La.
|BIO
|Tariq Jones
|DL
|9:42 a.m. HT (12/16/20)
|New Orleans, La.
|BIO
|Sonny Semeatu
|LB
|7:57 a.m. HT (12/16/20)
|Tafuna, American Samoa
|BIO
|Kolby Wyatt
|TE
|5:33 a.m. HT (12/16/20)
|San Diego, Calif.
|BIO
|Solomon “Solo” Turner
|LB
|5:33 a.m. HT (12/16/20)
|Frisco, Texas
|BIO
|Jordan Johnson
|RB
|5:33 a.m. HT (12/16/20)
|Dallas, Texas
|BIO
This story will be updated as the day goes on.