HONOLULU— After playing its first game on the road, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (5-3) returns to the island to host Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
It will be the first of six straight home games for the Rainbow Warriors in the month of December. If you’re attending the Sunday’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.
|GAME 7
|Opponent | Date | Time
|Saint Francis (Pa.) | Sunday, Dec. 11 | 5 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD]
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|StatBroadcast.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Saint Francis
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook
|Tickets
|ETicketHawaii.com
PROMOTIONS First Hawaiian Bank is the sponsor of Sunday’s game and will distribute 200 Rally Towels prior to the event at Gate A. In the spirit of the Christmas season, UH Athletics in partnership with Toys for Tots will be collecting new and/or unwrapped toys to distribute as holiday gifts to children in the community. Fans are encouraged to donate toys from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gate A. Visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the halftime promotional contest for the chance to win Foodland gift certificates and T-shirts.
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 122-82 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 119-80 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORD vs. SAINT FRANCIS (Pa.)First Meeting
‘BOW BITS
- UH begins a six-game homestand in the month of December with its first-ever meeting against Saint Francis (Pa,) of the Northeast Conference.
- The ‘Bows have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after a 77-62 setback to UNLV in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday.
- UH looks to avoid a three-game skid, both overall and at home, against a Red Flash squad (3-7) seeking their first road win of the year (0-4).
- After shooting 50 percent in three straight contests, the ‘Bows have shot a combined 34% (38-of-113) from the field and 20% (11-of-56) on 3s in its last two games, both losses.
- UH continues to play elite defense, ranking 25th nationally in scoring defense (57.3) and 28th in 3-point FG% defense (.248).
- UH ranks second among Big West teams in least turnovers committed per game at 11.8.
- Four of UH’s five wins have come by double-digits and their average margin of victory has been 16.4 points.
- UH opponents are assisting on just 30.8% of its field goals, a national low per kenpom.com.
- After being sidelined in UH’s loss to Texas A&M Commerce, Beon Riley returned to action and responded by setting a career high in scoring (12 points) and tying his career best in rebounds (8) in a season-high 25 minutes vs UNLV.
- Following its game against Saint Francis, UH will have an 11-day gap before hosting the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Dec. 22, 23 & 25.