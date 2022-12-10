HONOLULU— After playing its first game on the road, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (5-3) returns to the island to host Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.



It will be the first of six straight home games for the Rainbow Warriors in the month of December. If you’re attending the Sunday’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.



GAME 7 Opponent | Date | Time Saint Francis (Pa.) | Sunday, Dec. 11 | 5 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Saint Francis Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

PROMOTIONS First Hawaiian Bank is the sponsor of Sunday’s game and will distribute 200 Rally Towels prior to the event at Gate A. In the spirit of the Christmas season, UH Athletics in partnership with Toys for Tots will be collecting new and/or unwrapped toys to distribute as holiday gifts to children in the community. Fans are encouraged to donate toys from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gate A. Visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the halftime promotional contest for the chance to win Foodland gift certificates and T-shirts.



HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 122-82 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 119-80 (8th season)



ALL-TIME RECORD vs. SAINT FRANCIS (Pa.)First Meeting



‘BOW BITS