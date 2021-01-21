Rainbow Warriors basketball prepares for road trip to Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the road for the second time this year with a trip to Cal State Fullerton for games on Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23. Tipoff for both games is 5:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. HT at Titan Gym.
Games 7 & 8
Who: Hawai’i at Cal State Fullerton
When: Friday, Jan. 22 (5:00 p.m. HT) & Saturday, Jan. 23 (3:00 p.m. HT)watch
Where: Titan Gym – Fullerton, Calif.
Streaming Video:ESPN3. David Gascon (pxp Friday), Rahshaun Haylock (pxp Saturday), Bill Herenda (analyst) on the call.
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Josh Pacheco.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:FullertonTitans.com
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his sixth season at UH (89-59) and seventh season overall (92-61). Dedrique Taylor is in his eigth season at Fullerton (97-131)
Series Information: UH leads, 13-4.
Game Story Lines
- This will be just the third and fourth games on the road for the Rainbow Warriors. UH split with UC Riverside in its first road trip of the year on Jan. 8 and 9.
- The ‘Bows have lost three games in a row and are coming off a pair of home losses to CSU Bakersfield this past weekend.
- At 1-3, UH is off to its slowest start since joining the Big West in 2012-13. UH has never finished with a losing record in the Big West regular-season.
- UH has won five straight against Fullerton, having swept the series in each of the last two seasons. UH has won three straight at Titan Gym.
- Four players average double-digits for UH, led by James Jean-Marie at 14.7 ppg.
- Jean-Marie leads the Big West and is 14th nationally in field goal percentage (.625).
- After facing Fullerton, UH will return home to host defending league champs UC Irvine on Jan. 29 and 30.