Rainbow Warriors basketball prepares for road trip to Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team will continue with their Big West Conference schedule by hosting Cal State Fullerton inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday and Saturday.

Game 5 & 6Who: Hawai'i vs. Cal State Fullerton When: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 & Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021Time: 7:00 p.m. HT- both daysWhere: Honolulu, O'ahu., SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff CenterTelevision: Spectrum Sports– Channels 12 (SD) and 1012 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Lori Santi (color) on the call.Streaming Video: BigWest.TV Radio: ESPN Honolulu- 1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai'i Island), and KTOH (Kaua'i) with Dave Kawada and Tiff Wells.Audio Webcast: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai'i AppLive Stats: HawaiiAthletics.comCoaches: Head coach Laura Beeman is in her ninth season at UH (134-128). Greg McCall (39-58) is in his fourth season at Cal State Fullerton.Series Information: UH leads 25-18.Game Sponsors: Hawaiian Airlines (Friday) & Outrigger Hotels and Resorts (Saturday) Game Story Lines • UH is coming off a road trip at CSU Bakersfield, where the Rainbow Wahine dropped back-to-back games. A year ago, UH dropped two or more games in a row only on three occasions, while only being swept by a conference member once, and that was against UC Davis. • Leading up to the two losses at CSUB, UH did not have a game for nearly a month, 24 days to be exact. Before the series with the Roadrunners, UH had back-to-back Big West Conference series with Cal Poly and UC Riverside canceled due to COVID-19. • In the first game against the Runners, UH fell into an early hole in the first quarter, 10-0, and spent the rest of the game trying to work back. The Bows pulled within four in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell 64-57. Senior guard Jadynn Alexander led the scoring attack with 12 points, hitting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. • Game two had a different start as the 'Bows jumped out to an early lead but went cold in the second quarter scoring a season-low four points. Senior forward Amy Atwell scored 11 points in the fourth quarter leading to a season-high 23 points, hitting five three-pointers, and going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the loss. But even as Atwell caught fire, pulling UH within four, CSUB hit 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final moments of the contest to hold on to the 51-43 win. • A common theme in the two losses was also a common theme in games against Hawai'i Pacific and UH Hilo, turnovers. In three of four games this season, UH has had 20 or more turnovers. The only exception was in game one against the Runners, where the 'Bows had 17 miscues. • Freshman guard Deajah Phillips continues to be a bright spot for UH, averaging 12.5 points per game for second on the team. Phillips is one of three players to start all four games in 2020-2021, the other two being Alexander and Atwell.