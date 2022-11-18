HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the North Shore for a neutral site meeting with Hawai’i Pacific on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawai’i in Laie. Tipoff is set for noon.



This will be the seventh all-time regular-season meeting between the teams and the first ever at a neutral site. UH will make its debut at the Cannon Activities Center while HPU will make its first appearance at the venue since December 2016 when the Sharks and BYU-Hawaii were PacWest rivals. Both general admission and reserved lower bowl tickets are available for purchase online with tickets as low as $10. Parking for the event is free on the BYUH campus.





HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT Overall record: 117-79 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 114-77 (8th season)



ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. HPU Overall: 5-1

Neutral: 0-0



OPENING TIP